Former Iranian MP warns against threatening Europe with nukes

By IFP Editorial Staff

Former chairman of Iran's Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, has cautioned against threatening Europe with nuclear capabilities. 

Falahatpisheh noted that Europeans have lived under the shadow of Russian nuclear threats for three years and warned that such rhetoric undermines Iran’s diplomatic opportunities, particularly with the US under incoming president Donald Trump.

“You are merely eliminating the minimum opportunity for diplomacy with Trump, to the benefit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims”, Falahtpisheh underlined.

The former MP also said over the next four years, the main party in conflict with Iran will be the US.

Some members of Iran’s parliament have called for a shift in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear doctrine, advocating withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the production of atomic bombs, which they view as a deterrent against Israel.

