Flotilla for Gaza says main boat attacked

In a statement reported by Tunisia’s state TAP news agency, Tunisa’s Interior Ministry dismissed reports that the Portuguese-flagged ship had been struck by a drone while anchored outside the port of Sidi Bou Said.

The ministry said security units inspected the scene and determined that a fire was caused by a life jacket igniting. The blaze was swiftly contained and caused no injuries or material damage apart from the burning of several jackets, it added.

Earlier in the day, the flotilla announced in a statement that the boat was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters.

The flotilla also shared footage captured from another boat that it noted “shows the exact moment the Family Boat was struck from above.” The footage, in black and white, appears to show an incendiary object dropping onto the boat, triggering an explosion and fire.

The boat included the crew of the Madeleine, the previous aid flotilla vessel seized by the Israeli military in June. Among them were Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, activist Yasemin Acar, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila and Turkish activist Suayb Ordu.

“All passengers and crew are safe,” the flotilla said in the statement, adding: “An investigation is currently underway, and when more information is available, it will be released immediately.”

“Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve,” the statement read.

“A drone came right above it, released a bomb, and it exploded, and the boat was on fire,” Acar, a member of the steering committee, also stated in a video message on Instagram.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” is made up of over 50 ships carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners. Around 150 activists – including Tunisians, Turkish citizens and others from Europe, Africa and Asia – are participating in the initiative.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona in late August along with another group from Genoa, Italy and is expected to depart Tunisia for Gaza on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on Aug. 22 that famine had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned it could spread as Israel’s blockade continues.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israeli forces having killed more than 64,600 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.