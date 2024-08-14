Five killed in Israel’s drone attack in West Bank

The army entered Tubas at dawn on Wednesday and raided the home of Fayez Fawaz Abu Amer, shooting and killing the man, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Footage shared on a Palestinian social media account appeared to show Israeli troops dragging one of the bodies on the road before slinging it into the back of a military vehicle.

The confrontations later extended to Tammun, southeast of Tubas, where a drone struck a group of men and killed four of them.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced it was being prevented from reaching the location as the military had blocked roads.

Drone attacks in the occupied West Bank have become increasingly common in recent months. Israeli forces backed by drone attacks killed 11 Palestinians in clashes around Jenin earlier this month. Drones have also been used to target Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp, next to the city of Tulkarem.

More than 600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October and the war on the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians have been arrested, according to Palestinian prisoner groups.