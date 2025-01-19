First three Israeli captives in Gaza freed

On Sunday evening, the Red Cross vehicles took off from Gaza City in the heavily besieged northern part of the enclave after Hamas brought the captives to as-Saraya Square as a crowd gathered.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari has stated that 24-year-old Romi Gonen, 28-year-old Emily Damari, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher were handed over to the Red Cross and are “in safe hands” in Israel.

Later, media reported that a helicopter carrying the three released hostages has arrived at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Gonen, Damari and Steinbrecher were said to be in good health, but they will receive further treatment at the hospital.

“The three released hostages, together with their mothers, just landed at a hospital, where they will be reunited with the rest of their families and receive medical treatment,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement.

They will remain there for at least four days for psychological and medical evaluations after being reunited with their families.

Ninety Palestinian prisoners will be released in exchange for the three Israeli captives. A Red Cross delegation was verifying the identities of Palestinians ahead of their release from Israel’s Ofer Prison as part of the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire deal is set to roll out in three phases and includes sending in many more humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza to alleviate the disaster in the enclave. The first stage will last 42 days as Israeli forces pull out of parts of Gaza.

Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida stated in a televised speech that the Palestinian group is committed to the agreement, but continued implementation will depend on Israel’s reciprocity.

A deal could have been achieved over a year ago and was blocked by the “malicious ambitions” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Obeida said.

The Israeli leader has insisted he will continue fighting as some far-right legislators in his government, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, resigned in protest. Netanyahu emphasised after the first captives were released that Israel will achieve all the goals it has set in the war, which include “defeating” Hamas and releasing all captives.

The United Nations and world leaders also welcomed the ceasefire, with outgoing United States President Joe Biden saying “guns in Gaza have gone silent”.

Thousands of Palestinians celebrated the long-anticipated ceasefire that could improve conditions in Gaza, after more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks that have killed at least 46,913 Palestinians and left thousands missing.

In a statement, Hamas announced that the next prisoner swap will occur next week, on Saturday, January 25.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that four Israeli captives will be released during this exchange.

About 250 people were seized during the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. About 100 captives still remain in Gaza after others were released in late 2023 or their bodies were recovered, although it remains unclear exactly how many are alive.