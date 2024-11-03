Fatah, Hamas hold talks in Egypt to discuss Gaza

The committee will be established by presidential decree from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the official said, adding that it will include independent figures.

According to the security official, the Egyptian-sponsored meeting aims to achieve Palestinian unity and prevent the separation of the West Bank from the Gaza Strip.

He added that Hamas insists on addressing all issues related to the conflict comprehensively, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the prisoner exchange, and the entry of humanitarian aid. Hamas fears that if these issues are handled separately, Israel may resume its attacks on the besieged enclave after securing the release of Israeli hostages.

The official affirmed that Egypt is making intensive efforts to resume negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire, which have been suspended since July, noting that Cairo continues to work with Palestinian and Israeli parties to secure a truce and facilitate increased humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since early October to reportedly prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping amid a siege on the area. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,200 people have been killed in northern Gaza since the offensive began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The onslaught is the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since an attack by Hamas in October last year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.