Families of Israeli captives call for immediate swap deal

The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcasted a video of captive Liri Albaj, who expressed frustration over being ignored by her government and military, along with other captives in Gaza. She asked to the Israeli government poignantly, “Do you want to kill us?”

During a press conference held outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv following the release of the video, the families issued a statement: “We have received proof of life for a captive enduring hell, which should be a driving force to finalize an immediate exchange deal.”

They warned saying “any partial deal would amount to a death sentence for many captives”.

The families sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obstructing a prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinian factions.

Hours after Hamas released the video, thousands of people also rallied in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Saturday night to call for a deal to free hostages held in Gaza for over 450 days.

On Friday, Hamas announced the resumption of indirect negotiations with Israel in Qatar’s capital, Doha, focusing on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the return of displaced persons.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have so far failed due to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Israel holds over 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas is said to be holding around 100 Israeli captives in Gaza. The group also said that dozens of captives had died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,650 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.