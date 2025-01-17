Expert: Russia sees Iran as key partner in shaping new world order

In an interview with IRNA, Murad Sadygzade, emphasized the significance of the visit by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to Moscow and the importance of Iranian-Russian relations as the two sides are going to sign a comprehensive strategic treaty.

Iran and Russia’s strategic partnership began in 2015, coordinating actions during the crisis in Syria and their relationship deepened with Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, with both countries confronting Western hegemony led by the US, Sadygzade explained.

He added the cooperation has reached unprecedented levels in trade, economy, military, and politics.

Despite occasional disagreements on less significant international issues, Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and collaboration with the Eurasian Economic Union highlight their strengthened partnership, Sadygzade pointed out and asserted that Russia and Iran are now strategic allies, united against hostile Western nations.

He said, “In Russia, there is generally a positive view of Iran and its people, with growing business collaborations and cultural exchanges. However, Western media often attempts to highlight the rifts between the two countries, aiming to undermine their partnership.”