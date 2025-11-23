EU’s central role must be ‘fully reflected’ in Ukraine peace plan: Top diplomat

“Any credible and sustainable peace plan should first and foremost stop the killing and end the war, while not sowing the seeds for a future conflict,” she said in a statement.

“Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its own destiny. They have chosen a European destiny,” she added.

The plan should involve the country’s reconstruction, integration into the EU’s single market and eventually full membership in the bloc, she stated.

Europe is striving not to be sidelined in the negotiations surrounding the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine.

The bloc will be participating in talks in Geneva on Sunday with Ukrainian and US officials, with the EU represented by Von der Leyen’s deputy, Bjoern Seibert.