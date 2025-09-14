Media WireAmericasEurope

European NATO member states displeased with US reaction to ‘Russian drone incursion’: Reuters

By IFP Media Wire
(FILES) US President Donald Trump attends a press conference during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025. US President Donald Trump said on September 13, 2025 he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions. He also suggested members of the transatlantic alliance consider slapping tariffs of 50 percent to 100 percent on China as a way to help end Russia's war in Ukraine. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

The lack of a strong US reaction to what Poland claims was a ‘Russian attack’ on its territory has led to “dismay” and “confusion” among Washington’s NATO allies in Europe, Reuters has reported.

Some members of the bloc view US President Donald Trump’s reluctance to outright blame Moscow for the incident on Wednesday as a sign that he is not committed enough to their defense, the news agency reported on Saturday, citing unnamed European officials.

US aircraft also played no role in repelling the alleged attack, according to Reuters. US officials said it was because the Dutch military was responsible for Polish airspace within NATO at the time.

“Trump’s handling of the incident has ranged from dismay to confusion and unease,” Reuters said.

A German official told the news agency that European NATO members “cannot rely on anything” with the Trump administration.

An Eastern European diplomat called Washington’s “silence” on the matter “almost deafening,” while an Italian official told Reuters that NATO members were mostly displeased with the US reaction.

The Polish government stated that its military tracked at least 19 alleged violations of its airspace by Russian drones over a seven-hour period on Wednesday, describing the episode as “deliberate” and “unprecedented.” It also convened an emergency UN Security Council meeting over the incident.

Trump downplayed the accusations, suggesting that the alleged incident “could have been a mistake.” He also added he was “not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation” and expressed hope that it would just “come to an end.”

Moscow responded by saying Warsaw’s claims were not supported by evidence and hyped up by the “European party of war.” Drones used in strikes against Ukrainian military targets could not “physically” reach Polish territory, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, condemned the alleged incursion as “reckless” and expressed solidarity with Poland.

 

