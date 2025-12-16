European NATO countries push plan to send troops to Ukraine

Following talks in Berlin on Monday with US President Donald Trump’s peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as a Ukrainian delegation, the leaders of Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the UK, along with officials from Brussels, issued a joint statement proposing “robust security guarantees” for Kiev.

“This would include commitments to… a European-led ‘Multinational Force Ukraine’ made up of contributions from willing nations within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the US. It will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine,” the document states.

The UK and France have long pushed the idea of sending European troops to Ukraine once a ceasefire is agreed, although it remains unclear which nations are actually ready to contribute forces.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk immediately rejected the plan, saying his country needs all its troops at home to “defend the eastern flank of NATO.” Italy has also consistently rejected sending Italian forces to Ukraine.

Moscow has rejected the idea of NATO forces in Ukraine under any pretext, and has insisted that Kiev would use any pause in fighting to rearm and regroup. Russia continues to push for a permanent peace that addresses the conflict’s root causes.

Another provision in the European plan calls for a “US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism.” The signatories also seek a “legally binding commitment, subject to national procedures,” to support Kiev with “armed force, intelligence and logistical assistance, economic and diplomatic actions.”

The Trump administration has not confirmed the extent of its support for the European plan. Recent media reports suggest the US leader is prepared to offer Kiev NATO-style, Congressionally-approved security guarantees if it agrees to territorial concessions to Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, reiterated on Monday that Kiev will not recognize Donbass as Russian “neither de jure nor de facto.”

Other European proposals include “significant support to Ukraine to build its armed forces,” backing Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, and efforts to “invest in the future prosperity of Ukraine” by using frozen Russian sovereign assets. Moscow has warned that any attempt to seize its funds would amount to theft, and has initiated legal proceedings against Euroclear.