EU to propose sanctions on Israel: Report

The EU’s diplomatic service is expected to present a list of options to EU ambassadors on Wednesday. Among the options are reportedly a partial or full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, sanctions on Israeli government ministers, military officials and extremist settlers, trade restrictions, an arms embargo, and the suspension of scientific cooperation.

While most of these measures have been discussed informally in the past, this is the first time they will be laid out formally in writing, Euractiv reported. EU foreign ministers are said to be scheduled to review the proposals on July 15.

Any move to impose sanctions on Israel would require the unanimous support of all 27 EU member states, which is widely seen as unlikely. Hungary, for instance, has been a consistent backer of Tel Aviv, blocking EU sanctions on Israeli settlers last year.

According to Euractiv, the document follows an internal EU review of the Association Agreement last month, which found “indications of a breach” of Israel’s human rights commitments. Israel has strongly dismissed the review.

In late June, the European Council called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while sounding the alarm about “the unacceptable number of civilian casualties and the levels of starvation.” The Council also urged Israel to fully lift its blockade on Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to flow in. Although Israel claimed to have done so, numerous media outlets reported little real change on the ground.

There are currently no EU sanctions imposed on Israel. However, the EU has in the past sanctioned certain Israeli individuals and organizations, mainly those it described as “extremist” settlers in the West Bank who were allegedly involved in violence against Palestinian residents.

After Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel in 2023, the latter retaliated with a military operation in Gaza, which led to unprecedented destruction. Around 60,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis were killed in the fighting, according to official figures.