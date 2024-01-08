EU has other problems to solve before creating ‘European Army’: Russia

“An EU army? Maybe you should start by developing your own vaccine against COVID-19? Or learn how to humanely — in accordance with your international obligations — guard the borders of the EU?” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

The spokeswoman added that the EU also has an unresolved refugee problem.

The official stressed that before armed forces are established, it is necessary to determine what fuel they will use. Otherwise, the United States will be able to blackmail the EU by raising fuel prices if Brussels does not send its troops where Washington says, the spokeswoman emphasized.

Zakharova concluded by questioning why each NATO member pays into the “common treasury” — in fact, the US treasury — huge sums that should have been spent on ensuring collective security.

Earlier on Sunday, Tajani stated the European Union should form its own army that could play a role in peacekeeping and conflict prevention.

Last November the head of NATO’s Joint Logistics Command, Alexander Zolfrank, announced his desire to create a “military Schengen”. The agreement would imply that the armies of member states would be able to move freely within the alliance. The general explained that NATO forces now face obstacles in the form of national regulations in the movement of troops and ammunition. The official said Europe should “prepare in advance the theatre” of potential military action in the event of possible application of the NATO charter’s article five on collective defense.

Commenting on these statements, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Europe was unwilling to listen to Moscow’s concerns and ignored the principle of indivisibility of security.