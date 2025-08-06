EU Parliament groups call on top officials to take action to end Gaza genocide

In a joint letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, they criticized the bloc’s continued inaction amid Israel’s ongoing attacks.

They urged the EU to back an immediate and permanent ceasefire, suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement and enforce a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.

The letter also called for targeted sanctions on Israeli officials, the reinstatement of full funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and a ban on trade in goods from illegal Israeli settlements.

“This situation can no longer be regarded as a mere emergency: there is clear evidence that a genocide is being committed in Gaza. The European Commission and the European Council have so far failed to respond with the urgency and resolve that our treaties, values and responsibilities demand,” the lawmakers said.

The signatories also cited growing settler violence in the West Bank and Israeli plans to permanently occupy Gaza, calling it a clear violation of international law.

The EU’s foreign service has acknowledged Israel’s breach of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, they noted, yet the pact remains active and no sanctions have been imposed.

“We cannot afford more delay. We cannot afford more bloodshed. History will not forgive silence in the face of mass suffering and impunity. The European Union must take responsibility and act now,” they added.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children.

Israel’s military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.