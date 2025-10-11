EU lawmakers support shooting down Russian planes

The resolution, introduced earlier this week after several reports of unidentified drones near airports and military sites, urges EU members to take “coordinated, united and proportionate action against all violations of their airspace, including shooting down airborne threats.”

It also “strongly condemns Russia’s reckless and escalatory actions of violating the airspace” of EU and NATO members Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, and what it describes as “deliberate drone incursions” in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Moscow has repeatedly called the accusations groundless and stressed that no evidence has ever been presented linking the drones to Russia. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also admitted on Tuesday that the EU had no evidence of Russia’s involvement in the drone sightings.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday that European politicians have developed a habit of blaming Russia for everything “without grounds,” suggesting they should “broaden their horizons” after several Europeans were recently detained near airports for flying personal drones.

According to Bild, three German nationals were detained in Norway last week for launching a drone in a prohibited zone around an airport, while in a separate incident a Chinese national was deported from Norway after similarly flying a personal drone near an airport. On Saturday, Bild also reported that a Croatian citizen had been detained near Frankfurt Airport in Germany for launching a drone.

Russian officials have described the drone accusations as Western fearmongering used to whip up anti-Russian hysteria and justify boosting military budgets and escalating tensions.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has cautioned that Ukrainian forces could stage false-flags involving drones to frame Moscow and draw NATO into the Ukraine conflict.