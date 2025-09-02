EU considers tighter rules to block Russian gas: Bloomberg

Denmark, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has circulated a proposal requiring gas importers to provide national authorities with proof that their supplies do not originate in Russia, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The plan specifically raises concerns over gas shipped through TurkStream, the pipeline linking Russia with Southeast Europe.

“Natural gas entering the Union through borders or interconnection points between the Union and Russia or Belarus and through the interconnection point Strandzha 2 / Malkoclar (TurkStream) shall be presumed to be exported, directly or indirectly, from the Russian Federation, unless unambiguous evidence,” the Danish compromise proposal states.

The draft rules reflect fears that Russian supplies could still be blended with other gas and re-exported to Europe, a process that is difficult to track as fuel often changes hands before reaching end consumers. If adopted, the measures would also prevent future swap deals that could disguise Russian deliveries as non-Russian shipments.

Under the current phaseout plan, gas imported under short-term contracts of less than one year must stop by June 17, 2026, with exemptions for landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia. Longer-term agreements will be prohibited entirely by the end of 2027.

Denmark hopes to secure backing from EU member states for the gas ban proposal by October. It would then enter negotiations with the European Parliament, with the goal of finalizing legislation before the end of the year.