EU hosts Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders

The EU earlier announced in a statement that it aims to “promote stability in the South Caucasus and normalization between the two countries.”

The talks come a day after fresh clashes erupted on the border between the two Caucasus countries.

On Friday, the Armenian government announced that one Armenian soldier had been killed and two others wounded by Azerbaijani forces.

On Thursday, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed and four Armenian soldiers wounded in other clashes.

Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of seeking to “undermine the talks” in Brussels and said there was “very little” chance of signing a peace accord with Aliyev during the meeting.