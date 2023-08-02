Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Erdogan’s office says Putin to visit Turkey

By IFP Media Wire
Putin and Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Ankara, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Wednesday, without naming the specific date.

In a statement, the office said that the two leaders spoke on the phone, reaching an agreement on Putin’s visit to the country.

It added that they also discussed the UN- and Turkey-mediated grain deal to unblock agricultural export via the Black Sea. Moscow withdrew from the agreement last month, describing it as a “one-sided game” and pointing to the West’s failure to meet its longstanding demands, including lifting sanctions that hinder its agricultural exports.

According to Erdogan’s office, the Turkish president said that if the grain deal were to remain inactive for a long time, it would have a negative impact on the poorest countries. He added that Turkey would “continue to make intensive efforts and pursue diplomacy” to maintain the agreement, the statement said.

The Kremlin confirmed the talks, noting that Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain bilateral contact on various levels, “including in the context of preparations for a possible meeting between the two leaders.”

During the phone call, Putin stated that in the absence of progress in the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal, the “next extension had lost its meaning,” the statement read. It added that Putin reiterated Moscow’s readiness to recommit to the agreement as soon as the West meets Russia’s demands.

