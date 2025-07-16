Erdoğan rival handed prison term for threatening Istanbul prosecutor

The case is one of a number lined up against İmamoğlu, the main rival of the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He is already being held over an investigation into alleged corruption.

His arrest in March as part of that case triggered Turkey’s worst street protests in more than a decade.

Wednesday’s hearing was held at Silivri court and prison complex on the western outskirts of Istanbul, where İmamoğlu has been held since his arrest.

He was jailed for a year, five months and 15 days for having insulted a civil servant, and two months and 15 days for threats, the court document showed.

İmamoğlu, who appeared in court, has denied all of the allegations. He says he has been targeted because of his plans to challenge Erdoğan in the 2028 presidential elections.

The prosecutor had initially called for İmamoğlu to face up to seven years and four months behind bars, and to be banned from holding public office.

That ban, which is imposed when a suspect gets a minimum two-year jail term, was not applied.

İmamoğlu was elected Istanbul mayor in 2019 and re-elected in 2024. He was arrested on 19 March in connection with a corruption investigation and allegations of links to terrorism.

The string of charges against him could prevent him taking part in the 2028 presidential election.

His arrest prompted demonstrations across the country in the worst unrest since the 2013 Gezi Park protests, which spread across Turkey and which police brutally suppressed.