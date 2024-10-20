IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyMiddle East

Embassy confirms killing of Iranian woman in Israeli strike in Lebanon

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon has confirmed the death of an Iranian woman in an Israeli drone attack in the Middle Eastern country.

The embassy released a statement on Sunday to confirm that Masoumeh Karbasi, an Iranian citizen living in Lebanon, and her Lebanese husband lost their lives in an Israeli drone attack on Saturday evening.

The embassy rebuked the “inhumane drone attack by the Zionist regime on a public place in the Jounieh region of Lebanon.”

The embassy expressed condolences to the children and relatives of the couple and called on the international community to take practical, immediate and effective measures to protect the lives of civilians who are under constant threat amid the aggravating situation in Lebanon due to the Israeli regime’s invasion.

According to reports, an Israeli drone fired a missile towards the Karbasi’s car which missed the targets by a few meters. Karbasi’s husband, Reza Abbas Awadah, took her out of the car, but they both got killed in a drone attack.

Narges Ghadirian, the wife of the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon, took to X social media platform to condemn the killing, noting that the couple are survived by five children.

