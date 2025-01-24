Eight Iranians listed among world’s best beach soccer players

This comprehensive list includes 120 male players, 50 female players, and 45 coaches, from which the best will be chosen through voting to be honored at the Beach Soccer Stars 2024 Gala.

The award winners will be determined by the votes of coaches and captains from all national beach soccer teams and those from club teams that have participated in at least one continental event.

The award categories include Best Male Player, Best Female Player, Best Male Goalkeeper, Best Female Goalkeeper, and Best Coach. Voting commenced on January 23 and will continue until February 23.

Among the Iranian nominees for Best Male Player are Ali Mirshekari, Amirhossein Akbari, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Mohammad Ali Mokhtari, and Mohammad Moradi.

The Iranian nominees for Best Male Goalkeeper are Hamid Behzadpour and Seyed Mehdi Mirjalili. Ali Naderi, the head coach of the national team, is also nominated for Best Coach.