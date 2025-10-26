Egypt to send special team to Gaza to search for bodies of Israeli captives: Report

According to its sources, the necessary equipment for this work will also be sent to the enclave. Further details have not yet been provided.

On October 13, the Palestinian movement Hamas and its allies, in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement, released the 20 remaining Israeli hostages. That evening, the first four coffins containing the remains of the deceased abductees were handed over to the Israeli side through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Israeli authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the radicals had only returned four of the 28 bodies in the first stage of the return of the remains. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called this a deviation from the agreement and warned that further delays by the radicals would have consequences.

Overall, Israel has received 14 coffins with the bodies of deceased hostages. Thirteen bodies have been identified. Thus, according to the Israeli side, Hamas continues to hold the bodies of 15 hostages.

As the newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported on October 17, citing Hamas sources, Palestinian radicals would need to conduct a “large-scale search operation” to locate the remaining bodies of the hostages in Gaza. According to the publication’s sources, the search process is complicated by the fact that Hamas supporters who knew where the remains were buried were killed in the fighting. Furthermore, some areas of the enclave where the bodies were believed to be buried were completely destroyed and razed by the Israeli military, making access extremely difficult.