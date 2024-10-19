Drone hits Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea

The prime minister’s spokeswoman confirmed the attack, saying Netanyahu and his wife were not home at the time of the strike.

There were no casualties in the attack, the spokesman added.

In an earlier statement, Israel‘s military announced a drone launched from Lebanon “hit a structure in the area of Caesarea”.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hezbollah announced the start of a new phase in its retaliatory operations against Israel, which has been conducting strikes on Lebanon and Gaza for more than a year.

The Operations Room of Hezbollah announced “the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy”, and that the decision was made “based on the directives of the Resistance Command”.

Israel has been targeting Lebanon since October 2023, after the regime launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Since late September, Israel has escalated its strikes against Hezbollah, assassinating its leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and a number of its senior figures.

At least 2,350 people have been killed by Israeli fire, and 10,900 others wounded since the clashes began last year, according to the health ministry.