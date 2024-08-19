Deadly blast rocks Tel Aviv, 1 killed

The blast occurred in the city center around 8 p.m., causing significant damage to a nearby truck.

Central District Commander Perez Amer told reporters that “dozens of calls were received by the emergency center, reporting a loud explosion and body parts scattered on Lehi Street”.

When police and paramedics arrived, they noticed a “mutilated body and signs of an explosion on the wall”, Amer added.

The man, later identified as Gideon Peri, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, who was passing through the area on a scooter, sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe the explosive device was carried by the deceased victim himself. Initially, police had “difficulty identifying the body” but determined “it’s not an innocent civilian, but rather the person who was carrying the explosive device”.

“Whether this is criminal or terrorism-related, it’s too early to say,” Amer continued, noting that identifying the nature of the incident is critical. Israel’s security agency, Shin Bet, is participating in the investigation.

Unconfirmed CCTV footage surfaced online that appears to show the moments of the explosion, while another video captured a man carrying a backpack. Some reports suggest that the bomb may have detonated prematurely, killing the would-be attacker.