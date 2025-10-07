Day one of Gaza ceasefire talks ends on ‘positive’ note in Egypt

Negotiators are set to return for more discussions on Tuesday.

Sources told Al Jazeera Arabic that the meeting in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday was “positive” and that a roadmap was drawn up for how the current round of talks would continue.

The Hamas delegation told mediators that Israel’s continued bombing of Gaza poses a challenge to negotiations on the release of captives, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

The Hamas delegation included Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, two negotiators who survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Qatar’s capital Doha that killed five people last month.

The day-one talks covered the proposed exchange of prisoners and captives, a ceasefire, and humanitarian aid entering Gaza, according to Egypt’s state-linked Al-Qahera News.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said Trump was pushing for an early exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, in a bid to build “momentum” to implement other parts of his plan to end the Gaza war.

“The technical teams are discussing that as we speak, to ensure that the environment is perfect to release those hostages,” Leavitt stated, adding that teams were “going over the list of both the Israeli hostages and also the political prisoners who will be released”.

Trump, speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, said “we have a really good chance of making a deal”, while also noting that he still has his own “red lines”.

“But I think we’re doing very well. And I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important,” Trump added.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a real estate developer, is also reportedly part of the US delegation.

Al-Qahera has also confirmed that the talks were expected to continue on Tuesday, which marks two years since the Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw about 250 people taken captive.

Since then, Israel has killed at least 67,160 Palestinians and wounded 169,679 in Gaza, in a war that has been described as genocidal by a United Nations inquiry, leading genocide scholars and leading human rights groups, including Israeli nonprofits.

Even as the talks were held on Monday, Israel killed at least 10 Palestinians in attacks across Gaza, including three who were seeking humanitarian aid, according to Al Jazeera sources.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared a social media post late on Monday, according to time in New York, acknowledging the second anniversary of Hamas’s “abhorrent large-scale terror attack on Israel” on October 7, 2023.

Guterres also said the “recent proposal” put forward by Trump “presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end”.

“A permanent ceasefire and a credible political process are essential to prevent further bloodshed and pave the way for peace,” the UN chief added.