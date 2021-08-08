Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities at All-Time High

Iran has confirmed 542 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the biggest daily rise in the number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in Iran.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said the fatalities reported in the past 24 hours increase the overall death toll to 94,015.

She also reported 39,619 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 4,158,729.

So far, she added, 3,539,035 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 6,462 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 26,494,040 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 12,589,587 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,072,371 have received the second dose.