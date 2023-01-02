Monday, January 2, 2023
Covid cases on rise in Iran: Nearly 100 infected in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of Coronavirus cases is on the rise again in Iran. Iranian Health Ministry figures on Monday showed nearly 100 people had been infected in the past 24 hours.

“A sum of 96 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Monday, and added, “42 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,561,309.

“Unfortunately, fice patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 144,693,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,336,220 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 107 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 54,779,330 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 4 cities are orange, 62 cities are yellow, and 382 cities are blue.

