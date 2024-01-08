Cost of Israeli war on Gaza Strip reaches $60 billion: Report

“After tabulating every aspect of the war thus far, the price tag stands at around $60 billion. This includes the war budget itself as well as the various forms of financial aid for every civilian that saw his income dwindle because of the conflict,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said.

The Israeli daily noted most objectives set by the Israeli government for the Gaza war have not yet been achieved, citing failure to dismantle Hamas and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group.

“Another goal that remains elusive is the killing of Hamas’ most senior commanders,” it added.

“Forces are proving more adept at recognizing and dismantling explosive traps as well as more efficient maneuverability to avoid ambush and evacuating the wounded,” it added.

The newspaper said that the Gaza war costs the Israeli around $272 million every day.

“Evacuated populations, both from the north and south, numbers about 125,000 people, and taking care of them runs a tab that’s already in the billions.”

“State budget is looking at a $30 billion deficit as is, which will require both budget cuts and tax hikes to the tune of over $18 billion, which will be felt keenly in terms of quality of life and reduced services for the Israeli public at large.”

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,835 Palestinians have since been killed and 58,416 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

Numerous international legal experts have said Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute war crimes or genocide, and countries such as Türkiye and South Africa are working to bring legal cases to that effect in international courts.