China refutes involvement in Ukraine ‘peacekeeping’ contingent

The report by German outlet Welt am Sonntag is “not true at all,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing on Monday when asked to comment on the claims.

China’s position “on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear,” the spokesperson said.

Beijing has played an active role in advocating for a diplomatic solution since the escalation of hostilities three years ago, proposing a 12-point peace plan in 2023 and maintaining dialogue with both Moscow and Kiev.

Guo previously stated that Beijing believes dialogue and negotiations are the only viable ways out of the crisis.

On Saturday, Welt reported, citing unnamed EU diplomats, that Beijing is considering joining a potential ‘peacekeeping mission’ spearheaded by the UK and France.

China’s participation in the plan involving a ‘coalition of the willing’ “could potentially increase Russia’s acceptance of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine,” the diplomats reportedly told the outlet. Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea of Western troops in Ukraine, noting that it would require UN Security Council approval, where Moscow holds veto power.

The idea of creating a group of countries ready to support Kiev militarily was first proposed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at an emergency summit in London earlier this month.

The plan, which includes the deployment of troops and aircraft, was backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said Western forces would not be deployed to Ukraine until the situation on the ground is safe for them.

Both Macron and Starmer are expected to hold separate meetings in London and Paris this week centered on military planning for Ukraine.