Over half of Britons believe Israel committing war crimes in Gaza: Poll

According to the survey, commissioned by Action for Humanity and conducted by the YouGov pollster between October 16 and 17, the figure comes up to a staggering three in five among supporters of the Labour Party, which currently holds power in the United Kingdom.

The poll showed that 76% of Labour voters continue to back an end to British arms transfers to the Tel Aviv regime.

Furthermore, the total number of Britons that would oppose a ban is lower than 1 in 5, compared to 3 in 5 that would support one.

“The majority of people rightly feel the government is not doing enough to stop war crimes from happening. The overwhelming majority of the public demands that the UK government immediately cease all arms transfers to Israel, not just 10%, and take all actions to bring about a sustainable ceasefire,” Charles Lawley, the director of communications and advocacy at Action for Humanity, said.

“We believe that, unless the UK government stops ignoring the public, they will at best be impotent in the atrocities being committed in Gaza and Lebanon [and] at worst be complicit in them,” he added.

The Zionist regime has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas last October, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.