Britain, France abandon plans to recognise Palestinian state at NY conference

France had been lobbying the UK and other European allies to recognise a Palestinian state at the conference in New York, due to be held between 17 and 20 June.

President Emmanuel Macron had described the move as “a moral duty and political requirement”, suggesting it could come in return for Saudi Arabia recognising Israel at the conference.

However, The Guardian has reported that French officials briefed their Israeli counterparts this week that the conference would not be the moment for recognition.

Instead, it will now focus on outlining steps towards recognition, contingent on a series of measures and concessions from the Palestinians.

These will include a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli captives, reform of the Palestinian Authority, economic reconstruction and the end of Hamas rule in Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday that recognising a Palestinian state at the conference would have been a “symbolic” decision and said they had a “particular responsibility” as a permanent member of the UN Security Council not to do so without the support of allies.

Although 147 countries recognise the state of Palestine, much of Europe has been reluctant and long stated that such a move could only come with Israel’s approval and reciprocal moves from Arab states.

Ireland, Spain and Norway recognised a Palestinian state last year, and there has been an increasing consensus that recognition should come unilaterally as a means of pressuring Israel to change tack.

Both the UK and France have faced pressure from the US over the plans, while Israel has said it would expand its settlements in the occupied West Bank in response.