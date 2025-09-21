Britain, Canada, Australia recognise Palestinian statehood

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the recognition of the state of Palestine and “offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the state of Palestine and the State of Israel”.

Carney added that the Israeli government was working “methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established”.

“Recognising the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” Carney said.

He stated that the Palestinian Authority provided “direct commitments” to Canada on reforming its governance, holding general elections next year, which Hamas “can play no part” in, and to demilitarise the Palestinian state.

At the same time, Australia announced that it was also recognising Palestinian statehood.

In a statement by Prime Minister Albanese, Australia said its recognition, alongside Canada and the UK, was part of an international effort for a two-state solution.

Albanese announced in the joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong that the decision was to revive momentum for a two-state solution that begins with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the captives.

But the statement reiterated that Hamas must have “no role in Palestine”.

Canada and Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood was coordinated with the UK, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that his country was formally recognising the state of Palestine shortly after the announcements from Ottawa and Canberra.

Starmer said that recognition would “revive hope for peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two – state solution”.

However, the announcements from major Western powers – and long-time Israeli allies – indicate that Israel is growing increasingly isolated internationally in light of its war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 65,200 Palestinians.

Israel and the United States have repeatedly stressed that recognising Palestinian statehood in the midst of the ongoing war in Gaza would be a “reward” for Hamas.

At the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, more countries have pledged to recognise the state of Palestine, including France.

While recognition of Palestinian statehood is largely symbolic and has little influence on Israeli actions in the occupied territories, it highlights growing international support for Palestine.

So far, 147 out of 193 UN member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.

But that recognition still does not give Palestine an official seat at the UN, which can only be approved by the Security Council.

The US, a member of the Security Council with veto power, has already rejected calls for recognition at this moment.

But in the US, as well as other Western countries, domestic pressure to back the Palestinian cause is strengthening.

Alongside recognition of Palestinian statehood, a number of Western states have imposed sanctions on Israel or are threatening to.

And in the past few weeks, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland and others have pledged to boycott the European Song Contest, Eurovision, if Israel is allowed to participate in next year’s event.