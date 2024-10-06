Beirut suburb experiences ‘heaviest night of attacks’ with 30 air raid by Israel

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported on Sunday that the strikes targeted various locations across Beirut’s southern suburbs, resulting in widespread damage and a thick cloud of smoke that covered the area. The air raids were heard across the capital, Beirut.

According to the report, the attacks hit several areas, including a gas station near Airport Road, a building on Barjaoui Street in the Ghobeiry district, and other locations in Safir and Burj al-Barajneh.

The NNA reported that Beirut has “witnessed the most violent night” since the beginning of Israel’s aggression on the country.

Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Saturday killed 23 people and injured 93, the Lebanese health ministry announced on Sunday.

People were killed in strikes that targeted cities and villages in southern and northern Lebanon, including in Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek and Mount Lebanon, the ministry added.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

At least 2,100 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.