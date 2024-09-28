Ayatollah Khamenei says Zionists too insignificant to damage Hezbollah

In a message issued on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the recent developments in the region, saying that the merciless onslaught against the defenseless people of Lebanon once again revealed the savage nature of the rabid dog Zionists and demonstrated the short-sightedness and foolishness of the policies of the heads of the occupying Zionist regime.

The Supreme Leader pointed to the Israeli regime’s ongoing crimes in Gaza, stating that the terrorist bond ruling the Zionist regime has not learned a lesson from its criminal war on Gaza over the past year.

He emphasized that through the mass killing of women, children, and civilians, they cannot affect the well-built structure of the resistance organization or bring it down.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that all forces belonging to the Resistance in the region will stand by Hezbollah and support it.

He asserted that the fate of the region will be determined by the Resistance forces, with Hezbollah at the forefront.

The Supreme Leader pointed out that, with the help of Almighty God, Hezbollah will make the vicious and aggressive enemy regret its actions.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on all Muslims to stand by the Lebanese people and Hezbollah in the face of the occupying Zionist regime, using all their resources.