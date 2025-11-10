Average of 8 Palestinians killed daily in Gaza since ceasefire took effect: Report

In a statement, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor noted that Israel continued “premeditated killing” of Palestinian civilians despite a month having passed since the ceasefire was reached on Oct. 10 between Israel and Hamas.

“An average of eight Palestinians are killed daily under the ongoing comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip, alongside a policy of deliberate starvation … denial of medical treatment for the wounded and sick, and the deliberate hindrance of humanitarian aid,” said the group.

Mentioning that the Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire daily through aerial and artillery bombardment, gunfire, it stressed that the violation also continues with ongoing destruction of homes and buildings, particularly in the eastern areas of Khan Yunis and Gaza City.

“These actions form part of a systematic approach to eroding the foundations of life in the Gaza Strip and denying its residents their most basic rights, in clear violation of international law,” it added.

Recalling that 242 Palestinians have been killed, including 85 children, in Israeli attacks over the past month, Euro-Med reiterated that it amounts to a rate of more than eight deaths per day, and around 619 others injured, at more than 20 injuries per day.

“This clearly shows that Israel has not ceased its policy of killing and systematically targeting Palestinians.”

Saying that Israel is exploiting the “absence of international oversight” to reshape the geographical landscape of Gaza, the group warned that Israel is doing this by using the ceasefire as a “cover” to make areas under its direct military control effectively uninhabitable, both now and in the future.

The rights group also added a deliberate policy of starvation continues in the besieged enclave, along with a blockade of the entry of approximately 70% of the aid required under the agreement.

“This maintains the population in a state of controlled, chronic hunger, without addressing its causes or severe health consequences, and without visibly displaying the acute physical signs of malnutrition.”

The statement stressed that these actions are not isolated incidents but “part of a systematic pattern,” indicating a clear policy by the Israeli political and military leadership to use the ceasefire as a cover to continue genocide against Gaza’s residents.

Euro-Med added that the “continued silence” of the international community and the failure to activate accountability mechanisms provide Israel with practical cover to continue committing genocide.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 69,000 people and injured more than 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.