Authorities in Gaza say death toll close to 62,000 as missing being added

The head of the Gaza Government Information Office told a news conference that the bodies of 76 percent of the Palestinians killed in the conflict have been recovered and brought to medical centres. However, at least 14,222 people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble or in areas inaccessible to rescuers.

Speaking at Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, Salama Maarouf told reporters that among the death toll are 17,881 children, including 214 newborn infants.

“More than 2 million people have been forcibly displaced, some more than 25 times, under dire conditions lacking basic services,” the official added, noting that 111,588 people have also been injured.

The updated numbers come amid the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that last month halted, at least temporarily, 15 months of genocide in the enclave, which followed the assault by Hamas on southern Israel in October 2023 that saw the armed group kill about 1,200 and take 250 people back to Gaza as captives.

The pause in fighting, set to continue until at least early March, has given room for Palestinian rescuers to reach parts of Gaza they could not reach before.

Maarouf also said the heavy toll on health, humanitarian and media workers in the enclave. At least 1,155 medical personnel, 205 journalists and 194 civil defence workers are reported to have been killed during Israel’s onslaught.

The damage done to the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s aggression since October 2023 is estimated at more than $50 billion, according to Gaza’s authorities.

“The damage done by combat operations is preliminarily estimated at more than $50 billion, the war has affected all spheres of life in Gaza,” they said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Gaza residents will have to restore not only housing, but also medical establishments, schools and universities, as well as religious facilities and utilities systems, they added.