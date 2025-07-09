At least 4 killed, 13 injured in Israeli attack in Lebanon

A ministry statement said that one person was killed when an Israeli drone strike targeted a car in the town of Babliyeh in Sidon district of southern Lebanon.

Separately, another statement noted that three people were killed and 13 injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a vehicle near the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.

The Israeli army claimed the strike targeted a senior figure from the Palestinian group Hamas, without providing further details.

Later, the army announced it “struck and eliminated Hamas member Mehran Mustafa Ba‘jur in the area of Tripoli in Lebanon,” alleging that he “advanced and directed numerous attacks against the IDF (army) and Israeli civilians.”

“Ba‘jur was one of Hamas’ key commanders in Lebanon, and as part of his role, he spent years establishing Hamas’ military capabilities in Lebanon,” the statement added.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the Israeli claim.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. Despite a November ceasefire, Israeli soldiers have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah’s activities.

Since then, Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 232 people and injuries to more than 530.

Under the ceasefire accord, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.

Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.