At least 357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since ceasefire: Report

The majority of the victims were women and children, Gaza’s Government Media Office announced in a statement.

The office said 38 people were arbitrarily detained by the Israeli army, documenting 591 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including direct gunfire towards civilians and their homes and tents, bombardment, and home demolitions.

These violations are proof of “the (Israeli) occupation’s insistence on undermining the agreement and creating a bloody reality on the ground that threatens security and stability in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

The repeated Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire “constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and collectively punish the population, amounting to a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions,” the statement read.

The office called on US President Donald Trump, ceasefire mediators and guarantors, and the UN Security Council to take serious and effective action to halt the Israeli attacks and compel Tel Aviv to fully comply with the agreement.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US, came into force on Oct. 10 to halt two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.