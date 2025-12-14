Media WireOceania

At least 12 killed in shooting targeting Australia’s Jewish community

By IFP Media Wire

At least 12 people have been killed in a shooting on Australia’s Bondi Beach which targeted the Jewish community, police say. The attack, which took place as hundreds gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, has been declared a terrorist incident.

More than 1,000 people had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at Sydney’s popular Bondi beach when the shooting attack unfolded, authorities announced.

At least 11 people have been killed in the shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach, Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales, told a press conference Sunday.

In addition, one of the perpetrators has also been killed, and another is in custody, Minns continued, adding the attack targeted Australia’s Jewish community.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon has also told the press conference that the shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach has been declared a terrorist incident.

Police are currently investigating whether there was a third perpetrator involved in the attack, Lanyon said. He confirmed that there are two known suspects; one is dead while the other is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The police commissioner asked for “calm” in the community as he announced there will be a “significant” investigation.

Lanyon has also stated that an improvised explosive device was found in a car at Bondi, linked to the deceased perpetrator.

A rescue and bomb disposal unit has been deployed to the scene, he added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks