At least 12 killed in shooting targeting Australia’s Jewish community

More than 1,000 people had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at Sydney’s popular Bondi beach when the shooting attack unfolded, authorities announced.

At least 11 people have been killed in the shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach, Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales, told a press conference Sunday.

In addition, one of the perpetrators has also been killed, and another is in custody, Minns continued, adding the attack targeted Australia’s Jewish community.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon has also told the press conference that the shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach has been declared a terrorist incident.

Police are currently investigating whether there was a third perpetrator involved in the attack, Lanyon said. He confirmed that there are two known suspects; one is dead while the other is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The police commissioner asked for “calm” in the community as he announced there will be a “significant” investigation.

Lanyon has also stated that an improvised explosive device was found in a car at Bondi, linked to the deceased perpetrator.

A rescue and bomb disposal unit has been deployed to the scene, he added.