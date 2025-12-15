Father and son identified as suspects in Australia attack

On Sunday, the two reportedly opened fire on people who had gathered in the Sydney suburb to mark the first day of Hanukkah, killing at least 16 and injuring dozens more. The Queensland Police Service said the attack was being treated as an act of terrorism.

Police identified the suspects as Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed Akram. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters that Sajid Akram was killed at the scene, while Naveed is in “critical but stable condition” and remains in hospital. He added that the father legally owned six firearms.

“There was little knowledge of either of these men by the authorities,” Lanyon stated.

Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reported that counterterrorism investigators believe the Akrams had pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS).

The terrorist group’s flag was reportedly found in their car.

According to the network, Australia’s domestic intelligence agency ASIO investigated Naveed Akram six years ago over his ties to IS sympathizer Isaac El Matari, who was arrested in 2019 for planning a terrorist attack and later sentenced to prison.

ASIO chief Mike Burgess confirmed that one of the suspects was known to the agency, but “not in an immediate-threat perspective.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the shooting as “an evil act of antisemitism and terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation.”

“An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian,” he added.