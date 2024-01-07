Sunday, January 7, 2024
type here...
Media WireForeign PolicySecurityMiddle East

Assassinated Hamas leader to become Israel’s nightmare: IRGC Quds Force Chief

By IFP Media Wire
Saleh Al Arouri

Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani has reminded Israel that their nightmare has begun after the assassination of Deputy Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri.

In a message to Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Qaani paid tribute to Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on January 2.

“The enemy and the Zionists seek to downplay their heavy defeat in Gaza and the West Bank by assassinating resistance leaders,” the Iranian commander said.

“The world will see how the brothers of Martyr Arouri will turn into a nightmare for the child-murdering Zionist regime,” he added.

The IRGC Quds Force commander went on to say that Arouri was martyred as the noose has been tightened around the Israeli enemy in the West Bank.

Arouri was a senior official in Hamas’s politburo and was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs. He had previously headed the group’s presence in the occupied West Bank.

Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, leaders of Hamas’ armed wing – the Qassam Brigades – were also killed in the Israeli strike, Hamas said in a message.

It named four other members of the group who were also killed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks