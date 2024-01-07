Assassinated Hamas leader to become Israel’s nightmare: IRGC Quds Force Chief

In a message to Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Qaani paid tribute to Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on January 2.

“The enemy and the Zionists seek to downplay their heavy defeat in Gaza and the West Bank by assassinating resistance leaders,” the Iranian commander said.

“The world will see how the brothers of Martyr Arouri will turn into a nightmare for the child-murdering Zionist regime,” he added.

The IRGC Quds Force commander went on to say that Arouri was martyred as the noose has been tightened around the Israeli enemy in the West Bank.

Arouri was a senior official in Hamas’s politburo and was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs. He had previously headed the group’s presence in the occupied West Bank.

Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, leaders of Hamas’ armed wing – the Qassam Brigades – were also killed in the Israeli strike, Hamas said in a message.

It named four other members of the group who were also killed.