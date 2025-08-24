Armenians hold rally against Russian military base

Armenia, a landlocked ex-Soviet country in the Caucasus, has long relied on Russia to bolster its security in its standoff with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

But ties between the traditional allies have been strained since Azerbaijan’s 2023 offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Moscow did not intervene to back Armenia.

“We demand the withdrawal of the Russian base from the territory of Armenia. The presence of this base does not ensure security, but creates an internal threat,” said Arman Babajanyan, one of the organisers.

Some protesters held placards with slogans including: “Armenia without Russian boots” and “End the Russian occupation”.

“Russia must leave Armenia,” said protester Anahit Tadevosyan who said the Russians were “destroying Ukraine”.

“They have betrayed us, they must leave,” the 74-year-old added.

A heavy police presence outside the base — home to around 3,000 troops — prevented clashes between the anti-Russia rally and a rival protest of a few dozen people in support of the base.

The Gyumri base “ensures the independence and security of Armenia,” Manuk Sukiasyan, a member of the Mother Armenia movement said at the counter-protest.

The Russian 102nd Military Base has been in the northern Armenian city since 1995.

Last year, Russia agreed to remove some troops and border guards from Armenia, but left its forces on Armenia’s borders with Turkey and Iran.

The two countries are military allies through the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a mutual defence pact, though Yerevan said it had de facto suspended participation amid bilateral tensions.

Armenia also joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) last year, a move that obliges it to arrest Russia’s President Vladimir Putin should he set foot on Armenian territory. Putin faces an ICC warrant on war crimes charges.