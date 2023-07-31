Armenia’s attempts to bring cargoes via Lachin corridor unauthorized: Azerbaijan

“During the talks, President Aliyev noted that the Armenian side had staged a military provocation at the border checkpoint in Lachin, shelled Azerbaijani border guards, attempted a contraband, and sent an unauthorized tuck convoy to Azerbaijan,” it said.

According to Aliyev, Baku suggested the route Agdam-Khankendi be used to deliver goods to the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh and this proposal was supported by the European Union and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“The Azerbaijani president said that Armenia has turned down all the proposals. The Armenian side’s statements about the ‘humanitarian situation’ and the ‘blockade’ are political manipulations,” the press service stressed.

Apart from that, Aliyev stated that Yerevan “is indulging in subversive activities” and is seeking to hamper contact and dialogue between Baku and representatives of Karabakh’s Armenian population.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said on Thursday that a convoy with humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh residents from Armenia was unable to enter the Lachin corridor as it had no permission from the Azerbaijani authorities.

According to the Armenian side, the Lachin corridor, which is the only road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, was blocked on December 12, 2022 by a group of Azerbaijani nationals. Later, Baku placed an official checkpoint on the border with Armenia near the Khakari bridge.

People in Nagorno-Karabakh receive humanitarian aid with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which also helps evacuate those needing medical assistance to Armenia. However, after a shootout between Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards on June 15, Baku banned any humanitarian deliveries to Nagorno-Karabakh.