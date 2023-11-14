Over 190,000 applications filed for weapons licenses in Israel since start of war

“Since the beginning of the war, more than 190,000 applications for weapons licenses have been submitted to the Ministry of National Security,” Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Monday.

It added that “in the first ten months of 2023, more than 210,000 applications have been submitted, and the year is not over yet.”

It also said so far 31,000 licenses have been issued since the start of 2023, while in 2022, 41,000 applications were submitted and only 13,000 licenses were granted.

The Israeli weapons industry has seen a surge in demand, in stark contrast to many businesses that have closed in Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the newspaper.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 38th day, at least 11,200 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 children and women, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.