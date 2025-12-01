AP releases 2025 Photos of the Year, highlighting global conflict and political unrest

The photo series also includes images from the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, scenes of displacement linked to US policies targeting undocumented migrants, as well as a range of natural disasters that struck various regions.

The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria and ongoing tensions in Venezuela were also among the major developments documented by AP photographers.

Other themes highlighted in the selection include Brazil’s efforts to combat organized crime, widespread protests in Argentina over economic reforms, and key moments from the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis and the election of his American successor.

The continuing Russia-Ukraine war and US diplomatic attempts to halt the conflict also feature prominently. Together, the photographs offer a panoramic view of the year’s most significant political, humanitarian, and social challenges across the world.