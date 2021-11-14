Ali Bahadori Jahromi named as new government spokesman

Iranian cabinet members have appointed Ali Bahadori Jahromi as the government spokesman and Chairman of the government’s Information Council.

They assigned Bahadori Jahromi to the post at the Sunday cabinet meeting, which was chaired by President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Bahadori Jahromi was born in 1985 in the city of Golpayegan. He holds a PhD in Public Law from Tehran University and is a member of the academic board of Tarbiat Modares University’s Law School.

His executive background includes: head of the Bar Association of the Judiciary, member of the Legal Commission of the General Inspection Organization, member of the Legal Advisory Board of the Guardian Council Research Institute, chairman of the Civil Rights Protection Foundation, and legal advisor to numerous public and private institutions and organizations.