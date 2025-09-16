Actual Gaza death toll is ten times as high as officially reported: UN

“65,000 is the number of Palestinians killed [in Gaza], including over 75% of whom are women and children. In fact, we shall start thinking of 680,000 because this is the number that some scholars and scientists claim being the real death toll in Gaza,” she said, adding that it would be hard either “to prove or disprove this number, especially if investigators and others remain banned from entering the occupied Palestinian territory and particularly the Gaza Strip.”

According to Albanese, if this figure is verified, some 380,000 of them are children under five.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.