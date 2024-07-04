90% of people in Gaza have been displaced at least once: UN

Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said, “At the moment, we estimated that nine out of every 10 people in Gaza Strip had been internally displaced at least once, if not up to 10 times, unfortunately, since October.”

“Out of the current Gaza population, we also estimate that 1.9 million are internally displaced multiple times,” he added, speaking to reporters at a briefing from occupied East Jerusalem.

De Domenico also noted the difficulties involved in delivering much-needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying that this remains to be “a daily struggle”.

“Literally, we have to make gigantic efforts to sustain some lifeline of our services. Nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza.”

The regime has been waging the war since October 7 following Al-Aqsa Storm, a retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance movements, during which hundreds were taken captive.

The war has so far claimed the lives of nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women, children, and adolescents.