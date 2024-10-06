814 mosques, 3 churches, 19 cemeteries destroyed by Israel in Gaza: Report

Another 148 mosques were damaged in the attacks, it said, adding that the estimated financial cost of the damage to the ministry’s properties is $350m.

The ministry said the Israeli army was also guilty of desecrating graves, exhuming bodies and committing acts of violence against those who died, such as stealing their remains and mutilating them. In addition, 11 administrative and educational facilities under its authority were destroyed, accounting for 79 percent of such structures in Gaza.

The ministry added that Israeli forces killed 238 of its employees and detained 19 others during ground offensives in the territory.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.