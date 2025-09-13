7 more Gazans die of malnutrition, taking toll to 420

Seven more Palestinians, including two children, died in Gaza over the past 24 hours due to Israeli-imposed famine, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The latest deaths took the death toll from hunger and malnutrition to 420, including 145 children, since October 2023.

Famine has already been confirmed in northern Gaza and is projected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly offensive on Gaza, killing more than 64,700 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.