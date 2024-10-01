66% of Gaza buildings damaged since onset of war: UN

“Those 66 percent of damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip account for 163,778 structures in total,” it said.

The last assessment, based on images from early July, determined that 63 percent of structures in the Palestinian territory had been damaged.

The damage now included “52,564 structures that have been destroyed; 18,913 severely damaged; 35,591 possibly damaged structures; and 56,710 moderately affected”, UNOSAT revealed.

Gaza City has been notably affected, with 36,611 structures destroyed, it added.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 41,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 96,000 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.